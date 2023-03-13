Guyana’s Government is currently in talks with several big companies in the energy sector to train some 500 Guyanese women to operate heavy-duty machines in the mining and oil and gas sectors.

President Irfaan Ali said the future undertaking would allow the participants to earn an average salary of GUY$350,000.

“The government is going to invest in ensuring that you are certified and we are going to partner with the private sector, so you move smoothly from certification to employment. These are the commitments that I’m making to you,” he said.

Noting that women are spread across every sector including the judiciary, aviation, agriculture, manufacturing, health care and education, President Ali said the successes of Guyanese women are significant and transformative.