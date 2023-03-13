St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has called for help from the Regional Security System, RSS, and has also implemented 24 hour police patrols among measures in response to deadly gun violence in the southern town of Vieux Fort

“The Regional Security System (RSS) and other assets have been contacted and will be on the ground early next week,” he said.

Since Thursday, seven people have succumbed to gunshot injuries in Vieux Fort.

In announcing other measures to deal with the violent crime spike, he disclosed that on Sunday, he would meet some civil society and business leaders to discuss the current situation and seek solutions to the problems.