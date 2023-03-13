The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is urging drivers to be careful on the nation’s roads ahead of tomorrow’s National Heroes Day holiday.

Sergeant 444 Kenny Jones while speaking on WEFM’s Traffic Talk program advised Vincentians against driving and drinking, calling them not only to look out for their own safety but the safety of others.

“Driving and drinking is an offence and I know we are heading into the holiday tomorrpw, National Hero’s Day, we want persons to be wise, to be responsible and to be safe, look out for their safety first and everyone else using the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

Sergeant 444 Jones while reminding the public that driving while under the influence is an offence detailed just what the legal ramifications are.

“Under Section 47 of the motor vehicle and road traffic act, it says that any person when driving or attempting to drive or when in charge of a motor vehicle on a road is under the influence of drink or a drug to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle is guilty of an offence and is liable to a fine of $1500 and to imprisonment of six months and in the case of a second or subsequent conviction it is a fine of $2500 and imprisonment for one year,” he said.

Over the weekend there were three reported motor vehicle collisions, with no one sustaining injuries and all vehicles involved only received slight damage.