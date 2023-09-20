The Government of Grenada has announced that it plans to observe the 40th anniversary of the death of revolutionary and the country’s first Prime Minister, Maurice Bishop.

Bishop, who was killed during a palace coup orchestrated by his deputy, Bernard Coard on October 19, 1983.

Head of the 50th Independence Anniversary Committee, Dr Wendy Crawford, told a news conference that the activity will form part of the island’s 50th anniversary of political independence that will be launched on October 19 this year.

Last October, the government said it was moving ahead with plans to have October 19 declared a public holiday to commemorate the 1983 killings of Bishop and several members of his cabinet that led to the collapse of the left wing People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG).