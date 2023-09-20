India has issued a warning to its citizens on travel to Canada, citing concerns for their safety.

This is the latest development in a diplomatic row over Canada’s allegations that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader this year.

According to Al Jazeera, the fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it, played a role in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was “absurd”.

Without explicitly referring to the row, India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was concerned for the safety of its citizens in Canada because of “politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence”.

Nijjar was shot dead by two masked assailants outside a Sikh place of worship he presided over in Surrey, an outer suburb of Vancouver in British Columbia province.