Guyana’s Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has issued a warning to the country’s school about hair discrimination.

Minister Manickchand warned against sending home students because of their hairstyle, saying those who do so will face disciplinary proceedings.

“Children are not to be sent home for any breach or perceived breach of any school’s hairstyle rule. And any person doing so (sending children home) will face disciplinary proceedings,” Manickchand wrote on her Facebook page.

According to Loop News, Guyana’s Education Ministry has since issued a statement reminding schools that children should not be sent home because of their hairstyles.

The statements follow a report posted on social media indicating that a Secondary School student had been sent home because of her hairstyle.