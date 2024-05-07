Vincentian Excellence was recently awarded and rewarded in the Republic of China (Taiwan) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Award & Appointment ceremony.

According to a post from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Embassy in Taiwan, Malika Branch and Sharlene Branch were awarded for their outstanding academic performance, while Antonette Commissiong and Andreka Samuel were appointed Campus Ambassadors for the Taiwan Alumni Association (TAA).

The embassy noted that Kevie Frederick was the distinguished Master of Ceremony at this event where there was a parade of excellence.

In 2023, Thirty-three Vincentians were awarded Taiwan ICDF scholarships.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan have enjoyed long and mutually beneficial diplomatic relations since 1981.