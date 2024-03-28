In an updated lawsuit filed by producer Rodney Jones, “City Girls” rapper Yung Miami is accused of delivering cocaine for her boyfriend and former mogul of the bad boy records label, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

The lawsuit alleges that she trafficked “pink cocaine” also known as “tuci,” for Diddy.

The rapper has also come under scrutiny from fans as they review the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival” in Virginia. Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami,” the lawsuit claimed.

Yung Miami has not spoken out since word broke of the FBI sex trafficking probe on Diddy, according to Urban Islandz. She has also not responded to the lawsuit naming her as a drug trafficker.