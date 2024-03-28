Victoria Azarenka continued her bid for a fourth Miami Open title with victory over Yulia Putintseva to set up a semi-final encounter with Elena Rybakina.

The Belarusian 27th seed, who won her last title at the event in 2016, needed almost three hours to claim a win against Putintseva.

Fourth seed Rybakina beat Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari.

On the other side of the draw, American Danielle Collins beat French 23rd seed Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

Former Australian Open runner-up Collins, 30, is planning to retire from the WTA Tour at the end of the season.