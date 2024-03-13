YG Marley continues to see tremendous success with his breakout hit “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” which creates history by being the first reggae song this year to reach 1 billion streams worldwide.

The song, co-written and produced by his mother, Lauryn Hill, saw a massive surge in streaming over the past few weeks, resulting in a new peak at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Lauryn Hill’s influence on the song, from its lyrics to its production, has been widely recognized by her fans and perhaps contributed significantly to its overall success.

Despite slipping to No. 39 this week, “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” is still the hottest reggae song out now.

“Praise Jah in the Moonlight” was released on December 27, 2023, but began gaining traction in late January and early February when it debut on the US Hot 100 chart at No. 74. In March, the song reached the Top 10 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart after it blew up on social media. The song sampled Bob Marley and the Wailers’ classic “Crisis.”

YG Marley reacted to the song, reaching a new milestone by writing “Jah Works.”