Carlos Alcaraz clinched a straight-set victory over Fabian Marozsan to reach the quarter-finals and continue his title defence at Indian Wells.

The Spaniard needed 75 minutes to wrap up a 6-3 6-3 win against the Hungarian.

World number two Alcaraz is bidding to become the first player to defend the title since Novak Djokovic in 2016.

He will face Alexander Zverev in the last eight after the German sixth seed recovered from a slow start to beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur.