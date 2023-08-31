Former world number one tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has claimed the biggest win of her comeback so far following a victory over 11th seed Petra Kvitova to reach the third round of the US Open.

Wozniacki, who retired in 2020 and has since had two children, called her win in Wednesday night’s session in New York a dream come true.

Caroline Wozniacki joins Iga Swiatek and Coco Guaff in the US Open’s third round after her impressive performance against Kvitova.

Poland’s Swiatek is looking to become the first woman to defend her US Open title since American Serena Williams won a hat-trick of titles from 2012.