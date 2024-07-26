An Australian field hockey player has opted to amputate part of his finger to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Matt Dawson badly broke a digit on his right-hand during team training in Perth two weeks ago, and recovery from surgery to repair it would have taken months.

So, the 30-year-old decided to have the finger removed from the knuckle up in order to take part in his third Games, shocking his team-mates and coach.

He will take to the field with the Kookaburras as they face Argentina on Saturday, just 16 days after he was injured.

Dawson has told media the break was so bad that he passed out when he saw his finger in the changing room.