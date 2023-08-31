Byron Messia, Chris Brown and Sean Kingston have linked up for a huge collaboration with the shooting of the Talibans remix video.

Chris Brown recently put on a show for his Jamaican fans at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday night, with many of those who were in attendance leaving feeling like they got their money’s worth.

The video shoot for the big remix of Talibans took place on Tuesday at Tivoli Garden, Kingston Jamaica.

Brown, while in Jamaica for his concert visited some local hot spots like Blue Hole and Club Meca in Kingston over the weekend.

Talibans, the hit song by Kittitian Dancehall star Byron Messia, has surged up the UK Singles Chart, climbing 30 places since its debut on the chart last week, to currently holding the No. 37 spot.

Talibans was the chart’s second-biggest gainer of the week, behind Hannah Lang and Roro’s Good Love, which moved from No. 63 to No. 22.

Talibans has also jumped to No. 13 on the UK Hip-Hop/R&B Singles chart, up from No. 24 last week.