More than 70 people have been reported dead following a fire in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to Al Jazeera an abandoned five story building was ran through by fire killing at least 73 homeless people and squatters.

A South African government official said that some occupants of the building may have thrown themselves out of windows to escape the blaze and might have died then.

An emergency services spokesperson said that seven of the victims were children, the youngest being one year old.

Another 52 people were injured in the blaze, which broke out at about 1 am on Thursday in the heart of the South African city.