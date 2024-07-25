Andy Murray has withdrawn from the singles competition in the Olympics but will play doubles in Paris in the final event of his career.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has confirmed he will retire at the end of his fifth Games.

It means the final singles match of his career was against Jordan Thompson in the second round at Queen’s in June, when he was forced to retire with a back injury.

That injury also led him to withdraw from the singles at Wimbledon, but he did play a final doubles match at the venue where he won two of his three major titles.

Murray will play alongside Dan Evans in Paris and the pair have been drawn against Japan’s Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori in the first round.