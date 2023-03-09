Guyana’s President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali has committed to having women play an essential part in Guyana’s digital development.

Ali gave the commitment in his International Women’s Day (IWD) message.

IWD 2023 was observed on Wednesday March 8th under the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

“Our women can be assured that they will be an integral part of this emerging sector. We will be mainstreaming science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education within our secondary schools and tertiary educational institutions and, in so doing, encourage greater female participation particularly in the technology and engineering streams.” Guyana’s President said.

Ali added that having women involved in Guyana’s development is a key priority for his government.