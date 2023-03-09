A 29-year-old babysitter in Turks and Caicos has been sentenced to serve one-year imprisonment.

Ocianie Tibeau, a Haitian national, was sentenced on Monday, having pleaded guilty to – one count of Unlawful Entry and two counts of Child in need of care and protection. Tibeau was sentenced to serve four months on each count.

The court heard that earlier this month, Tibeau was employed as a babysitter for a four-year-old female child.

The victim’s mother, according to the evidence, observed that her daughter would seldom cry and cling to her when left in the care of Tibeau. The mother also observed her daughter appeared to be sickly and losing weight.

CCTV footage installed within the home was reviewed by the mother who witnessed Tibeau abusing the child by striking and shaking her based on the footage.

The mother immediately contacted the police and officers attached to the Safeguarding & Public Protection Unit (SPPU) commenced an investigation. The Haitian babysitter was subsequently arrested and charged.