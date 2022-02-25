West Ham will face six-time winners Sevilla in the Europa League last-16 while Scottish champions Rangers have drawn Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade.

The Premier League side made it straight to the last-16 after topping their group.

Rangers had to come through the round of 32 and beat Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate over two legs to reach this stage for the third successive season.

The first legs will be played on 10 March with the second legs on 17 March.

David Moyes’ Hammers will travel to Spain first, while Rangers begin with a home tie at Ibrox.

La Liga side Sevilla last won the competition in the 2019-20 season and will host the final at their Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.