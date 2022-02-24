The Owia Police Station is set to reopen and resume serving the public tomorrow, Friday February 25th, 2022. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police (RSVGPF) made the announcement via an official release.

The Owia Police Station was closed in 2021 after it was damaged by tropical storm Elsa and the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

According to the release, the repair work was done by the staff of the Roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA). The building and keys were handed over to the police on February 16, 2022.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John expressed thanks to BRAGSA for its commitment to completing the repairs in a timely manner, as well as to the residents of Owia and surrounding areas for their patience and understanding while the station was out of service.