An appeals court has appeared divided on whether to reject a controversial Texas immigration law in a case that is being closely watched nationwide.

The legislation would let police in Texas arrest and prosecute anyone they think has entered the country illegally, but challengers say the measure usurps federal authority.

The law, known as SB4, briefly came into force on Tuesday for a few hours.

But it was blocked again amid a legal back and forth between the courts.

A New Orleans-based fifth circuit appeals panel of three judges heard arguments in the case on Wednesday morning.

They appeared split on the constitutionality of the law and whether it interferes with federal powers as President Joe Biden’s administration has argued.

They issued no immediate ruling, and it is unclear when they will do so.