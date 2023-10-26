Vybz Kartel is getting an earlier than expected appeal hearing in the UK’s Privy Council.

The “Fever” artiste along with his three co-defendants received good news from the Privy Council on Wednesday that they will appear before the United Kingdom-based court in February next year.

The hearing will include attorneys for Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and his co-defendants Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John.

The artiste took ill while awaiting his appeal and has since been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune illness, as well as two heart conditions. His condition was described then as “life-threatening” especially since he has had to get emergency medical care while in jail.

The artiste’s condition has also rapidly deteriorated following a 23-hour solitary lockdown by prison officials over banned contraband found in his cell.