A Premier League match will be played on Christmas Eve for the first time in 28 years when Wolves host Chelsea.

Originally scheduled for 23 December, the fixture will now take place on Sunday, 24 December at 13:00 GMT.

The only previous Christmas Eve match since the Premier League was formed in 1992 took place in 1995, when Leeds United beat Manchester United 3-1.

Three rounds of festive fixtures were provisionally set for 23, 26 and 30 December.

The Crystal Palace v Brighton game from the first round has been brought forward to Thursday, 21 December, while Aston Villa v Sheffield United will take place on Friday, 22 December.

Six matches remain on Saturday, 23 December before Chelsea visit Wolves on Christmas Eve.