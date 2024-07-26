Barack Obama has officially endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, ending recent speculation.

In a joint statement with former First Lady Michelle Obama, they expressed strong support for Harris, praising her vision, character, and strength.

Following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, Harris had already garnered the backing of a majority of Democratic delegates, positioning her as the likely nominee for the party convention in August.

Despite initially withholding endorsement, Obama has now joined in endorsing Harris, highlighting her extensive resume and the qualities needed for the current political climate.

The Obamas’ statement, accompanied by a video of Harris reacting to their support, reflects their enthusiasm and commitment to her candidacy.

Harris has continued her campaign efforts across the country since Biden’s exit from the race.