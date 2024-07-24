A man in the US states of Michigan used an all-terrain vehicle to run over and critically injure an 80-year-old man who was putting a Trump sign in his yard, in what police have described as a politically motivated attack.

The 22-year-old suspect in Sunday’s vehicle-ramming in the city of Hancock called police to confess before apparently taking his own life, authorities say.

Before targeting the elderly man, police say, the suspect vandalised two parked vehicles, smashing the windows of one that displayed a Trump sticker, and damaging the tyres of another that had a sticker supporting police.

The rampage took place just over a week after a 20-year-old would-be assassin attempted to kill Donald Trump at a political rally in Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck from behind by the suspect’s ATV.

On Monday, police went to a nearby home after receiving a call from a person who said he wanted to “confess a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours” and asking police to come pick him up.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the suspect dead from what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.