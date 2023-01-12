James Archibald – founder of JAD Mustique Ltd, has retracted his statement and has issued a letter of apology to the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, for stating that closure of the Company is due to “the political and economic climate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

In a letter written on January 12th 2023, Archibald said “it was and deeply regret any harm done. We withdraw this statement forthwith.”

“On January 3rd, 2023 JAD (Mustique) Ltd. and its Directors made certain statements, which were made in haste, at a time when the company management was facing a very difficult situation. We apologize to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the comments made,” the Letter stated.

JAD Mustique Ltd said the Company is “presently working with legal and accounting professionals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure that the business of JAD (Mustique) Ltd. is addressed in accordance with best practices within the framework of the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

“We are truly grateful to the Mustique Company Ltd, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and all the skilled JAD employees for all the support of JAD (Mustique) Ltd. during our years of operations on Mustique,” said James Archibald.