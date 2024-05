Vincentian Cyclists Cammie Adams and Zefal Bailey will participate in the 2024 Pan American Cycling Championships on Sunday 26th May 2024.

The 2024 edition of the Pan American Championship will be held in Brazil, in the city of São José dos Campos, between May 20th and 26th.

The coach of the team is Emmerson Holder.

32 countries will participate in the 130 miles race.