Special Olympics St Vincent and the Grenadines (SOSVG), will participate in the Inaugural Regional Caribbean Bocce Competition, hosted by Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

Scheduled to take place in the Cayman Islands from May 22nd – 26th, 2024, Vincentian athletes Utica Smith and Natasha Doyle will join athletes from 19 other countries competing in the Singles and Doubles Competitions.

Smith and Doyle who have been involved in Special Olympics for almost twenty years would have represented SVG in both Tennis and Bocce previously. They last played as a Bocce team at World Games 2015, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Helen Ashton is the coach.