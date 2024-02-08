Dancehall Artiste Valiant has walked away with the Best Caribbean Music Act at 2024 MOBO awards.

He won out against a cast of impressive nominees to claim the award. Other nominees in the category were Shenseea, Popcaan, Byron Messia, Kabaka Pyramid, and Destra Garcia.

The MOBO Awards made the announcement on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations to @Valiant_Musiq for winning Best Caribbean Music Act at the 26th #MOBOAwards in association with @Mobolise!”

2023’s winner Valiant, who is now reportedly signed to Sony Music UK’s Epic Records UK, had an impressive breakout run last year.

The eligibility period for the 26th MOBO Awards was from 1st September 2022 – 31st August 2023.

The MOBO Awards was started in 1996 by Kanya King to celebrate talent of black origin, making music in the United Kingdom. It honors the artistic and technical achievements of exceptional British and international talent in hip hop, grime, R&B and soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and Afrobeats.