Britain’s Emma Raducanu was denied a place in the Abu Dhabi Open quarter-finals by second seed Ons Jabeur.

Competing as a wildcard in Abu Dhabi, the 21-year-old Raducanu lost to the Tunisian world number six.

A surprise US Open champion in 2021, Raducanu made her Grand Slam return at last month’s Australian Open after missing the final eight months of 2023 following wrist and ankle surgeries.

Jabeur, 29, will play Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last eight.