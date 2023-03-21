Fast-rising Dancehall star Valiant took a moment during a recent performance to reflect on the time Popcaan “disrespected” him on stage almost four years ago.

The entertainer, who was the headliner at D’After Mas held at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus on Saturday, recalled how the Unruly Boss scolded him on stage at Bounty Killer‘s Inaugural ‘Trelawny Explosion Stage Show & Beach Party,’ in front of a large crowd in September 2019.

Popcaan had called Valiant on stage to perform one song and then asked the crowd whether they approved of his performance. When some in the crowd expressed disapproval, he told Valiant that he needed more training.

Valiant remained an Unruly Camp member for more than two years after the incident, releasing songs under Popcaan’s label such as Couple Million, Steady, Miss Your Body, Man Wah Rich, Better Than That, and Enjoy Yuh Life.

The Mannings Hill native rose to prominence last summer with a new management team of friends and producers dubbed 1Diplomats.

In January 2023, the 24-year-old was the No. 1 most streamed artist in Jamaica on YouTube, with nine out of ten songs on YouTube’s Music Charts for the island during that month. Valiant was also No. 1 in Guyana, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Vincent in January.