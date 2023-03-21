Former world number one and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal has dropped out of the world’s top 10 men’s tennis rankings for the first time in almost 18 years.

Nadal has been in the top 10 ever since April 2005, but on Monday he fell to 13th in the rankings after injury forced him to miss Indian Wells.

Unable to defend the 600 points from Indian Wells resulted in Nadal dropping four places to 13th in the rankings, ending his record 912-week stay inside the top 10, which began when current number one Carlos Alcaraz was not even two years old.

The 36-year-old’s run came to an end on the same day that teenage compatriot Alcaraz reclaimed his number one spot from Novak Djokovic after beating Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s Indian Wells final.