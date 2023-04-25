After about two months of staff from the University of the West Indies protesting over stalled wage talks for senior administrative and professional personnel, the St Augustine Campus said it has gotten the green light from the Ministry of Education to start salary negotiations.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the campus expressed appreciation to the Minister and her team, the Chief Personnel Officer and the inter-ministerial committee.

In particular, UWI said it was grateful for the honouring of the timeline given six weeks ago.

The institution also noted that the university’s recognised union, the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT), has also been advised that the remit was received.

The union has been asking for a wage hike of ten per cent or more.

With talks beginning, the campus is also hoping that staff will cease protesting.

In addition to walks around the campus, the union had protested by refusing to sign and submit final exam papers to the examination section; refusing to upload students’ coursework grades and only indicating whether they failed or passed; refusing to have office hours and responses to students and facilitators outside the classroom; and refusing to hold remedial classes, among other negative action.