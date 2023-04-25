A man has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment in Guyana for five simple larceny offences and one larceny of poultry offence committed on several residents of Enmore and the surrounding villages.

The accused, Bhoula Persaud, 33, who is also called Daniel, pleaded guilty to three of the charges.

He appeared last Friday at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who read the charges to him.

Persaud, who pleaded guilty to two of the simple larceny charges and the larceny of poultry charge, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for the three offences.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to three of the simple larceny charges.

These matters were adjourned until June 25, 2023.