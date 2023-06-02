The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Trade Union (ABWTU) has accused the Antiguan government of showing “contempt and disregard” for workers.

The accusation follows the country’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne urging to former employees of the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT (1974) to accept his administration’s compassionate offer.

Browne had also accused the union of engaging in politics over the matter.

But ABWTU in a statement said that in his broadcast, Prime Minister Browne displayed “ a most despicable display of arrogance and condescending rhetoric in his continued attempt to bully and silence the cries of the workers of LIAT(1974) Limited.

ABWTU general secretary David Massiah said he wanted to make it “abundantly clear” to Prime Minister Browne that the union “will not rest until the workers of LIAT receive just compensation for the termination of their services”.