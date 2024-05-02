Vincentian Shane Cadogan has joined the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), as their Competitions Administrator.

Mr. Cadogan’s appointment in the position was confirmed by him via a social media post where he thanked the league for the opportunity.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve recently joined Concacaf as Competitions Administrator. A very special thank you to the hiring team for taking a chance on a young dreamer!

I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the development and promotion of football in North, Central America and the Caribbean! I look forward to leveraging my skills and experiences to make a positive impact in the world of sports.” He said.

He is also the President and Founder of All Athletes Inc., a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to transforming the lives of youths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through sports, by providing the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with opportunities to develop essential life skills, cultivate a passion for learning, and harness the transformative power of sports.