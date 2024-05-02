Thirty-six-year-old Kirk Douglas, a welder of Rhoden Crescent, St Andrew, Jamaica has been charged with wounding with intent relative to an incident at the Half-Way Tree Police Station lock-up on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Reports are that about 10:45 am, an argument developed between Douglas and one of his cellmates.

A tussle ensued, and Douglas reportedly used a makeshift knife to stab the cellmate several times.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated.

Douglas was charged on Tuesday, April 30, and is awaiting a court date.