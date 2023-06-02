At least 45 bags with human remains have been found in a ravine in the western Mexican state of Jalisco during a search for seven young people reported missing last week.

The gruesome discovery was made at the bottom of a 40-metre (120-foot) ravine.

“Forty-five bags with human remains have been extracted that belong to both male and female people,” the state prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Authorities found the remains during a search for two women and five men, all aged about 30, who had been reported missing in the area since May 20.

The missing person’s reports for each of the seven had been made separately on different days, but investigators found that they all worked at the same call centre, which was in the same area as where the human remains were discovered.