Guyana’s police have detained four teenagers following a fire that destroyed the St Angela’s Girls’ Hostel in Karasabai Village, Region Nine, to the south of Guyana.

According to preliminary reports, the fire started at around 3 am on Thursday and from all indications, it appears to be an act of arson.

Newsroom Guyana reports that threats were made on Wednesday to set the building on fire and villagers claimed that when the fire first started, they saw some boys riding away from the hostel.

Seventeen students who were at the time being accommodated at the hostel and all escaped unharmed.

The hostel was constructed by the Catholic Church to ease the burden of students staying with guardians in the village.

The students are from the surrounding communities and are attending school at the Karasabai Secondary Department.