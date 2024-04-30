The Trade Union Federation of Suriname, (C-47) has warned that the two day industrial action planned for later this week to protest the increased electricity rates, will last longer if the Suriname government does not give a favourable response to its concerns.

The union says it has the support of several trade unions, including the police union and several unions within the education sector and is also preparing a lawsuit against the Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi government over the increased electricity rates.

In February, the government announced plans to phase out subsidies for gas, electricity and fuel as it seeks to reduce expenditure and keep within the guidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government said while a social program is being implemented to help the vulnerable groups in the society, it is not sustainable to continue the subsidies.