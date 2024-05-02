A baker here in St Vincent and the Grenadines, who entered His Majesty’s Prison with cannabis was ordered to pay a fine of EC$700 or face two months in prison.

According to investigations, the accused, Keevin Bibby, 22 of New Montrose, allegedly without lawful authority attempted to introduce 36 grammes of cannabis, one lighter and 66 sheets of wrapping paper-prohibited articles into His Majesty’s Prison.

He was arrested and charged on April 25, 2024, in Kingstown.

Bibby appeared before the Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty. He was fined EC$700 to be paid by May 3, 2024, or two months in prison if he defaults on the payment.

The defendant was also given a suspended sentence of 84 days for a period of one year.