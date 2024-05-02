The electricity that will be used to power the various aspects of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be provided by generators.

Chief of Mission for the local organizing committee of the World Cup, Michael Findlay, made the disclosure during a recent press conference, where he said that due the high level of the tournament, it would not be possible to depend solely on electricity provided by the St. Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC).

“One of the features of the tournament is that all the power, electricity, for the tournament will be run on generators. We’re bringing in sufficient generators to run the entire system at Arnos Vale, so that we’re not solely dependent on the power from Vinlec at all. We can’t depend on that because of the level of the tournament.

This is the third highest international sports event in the world after the Olympics and FIFA World Cup, so that it’s cast at a very high level and we have got to rise to that level. It’s costing the government a lot of money, but it’s the price we have to pay to be part of that international event.” He said.

The first match of the tournament that will be played here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to take place on June 13th 2024.