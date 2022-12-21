Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is on his way to Washington, where he will meet US President Joe Biden today, Wednesday December 21st.

It is his first foreign trip since Russia invaded in February.

Details of how and when he travelled are unlikely to be made public, given the security risks involved.

The White House confirmed it would supply Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery, significantly increasing the country’s air defence capability.

He also said he would give a speech to Congress and hold a number of meetings.

The US has been Ukraine’s most important ally in the war, committing $50bn of humanitarian, financial and security assistance – far more than any other country.