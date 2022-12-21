Parliamentary Representative for Dominica’s Salisbury Constituency Jesma Paul-Victor has been sworn in as the new Leader of the Opposition in Dominica.

Paul-Victor had successfully contested the Salisbury constituency in the island’s December 6 general elections as an independent candidate.

Accompanied by members of her family, she took the oath of office before the President of Dominica, Charles A. Savarin, at the State House.

According to GIS Dominica, the Public Relations and Information Arm, Paul-Victor has pledged to work with Government to bring development to her Constituency.

She also disclosed that she would serve an initial 18 months as Leader of the Opposition following which she would give way to the Parliamentary Representative for the Marigot Constituency, Anthony Charles.