US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Washington will act if China does not stop supplying Russia with items used in its assault on Ukraine.

Speaking to the BBC in Beijing, the US’s top diplomat said he had made clear to his counterparts they were “helping fuel the biggest threat” to European security since the Cold War.

He did not say what measures the US was prepared to take.

But Mr Blinken was also keen to stress progress had been made in some areas.

He praised Beijing for making efforts in stopping supplies of the drug fentanyl reaching the US.

China remains the principle source of fentanyl for the US, which the White House has said is causing a public health crisis across the country.