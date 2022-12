Manchester United has triggered one-year contract extensions for a quartet of first-team players, including England striker Marcus Rashford.

Negotiations continue with goalkeeper David de Gea, whose deal will expire at the end of the season.

Last week, manager Erik ten Hag said United would be triggering options for Rashford, England’s Luke Shaw, Portugal defender Diogo Dalot and Brazil’s Fred.

All four players would have been free to leave Old Trafford in June.