The lives of at least six journalists have been lost in a matter of days since the start of a war between Hamas and Israel.

Journalist Saeed al-Taweel, editor-in-chief of the Al-Khamsa News website, and two other members of the press were killed early on Tuesday as they went to film a building that Israel would soon bomb in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports.

The three journalists had been standing at a safe distance, hundreds of metres from the stated target. But the air attack instead hit a different building, much closer to them.

The crew was wearing flak jackets and helmets clearly identifying themselves as members of the press.

Funerals for the journalists were held hours later at a hospital in Gaza City.

As a tribute to their work, the iconic helmets worn by media workers were placed on their bodies, which were covered in white sheets.