Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams is currently in Belize for 38th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP).

Several regional and international partners, and members of the business community are also in attendance.

Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons is also part of Commissioner Williams’ delegation. Superintendent Simmons will be receiving the the ACCP/Amalgated Security Services Limited (ASSL) 2024 Regional Recognition Award for Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer.

The conference is being held under the theme “Improving Regional Security Through Stronger Law Enforcement Cooperation.”

The ACCP is a regional law enforcement organization which includes 25 Member States. Its motto is “United against Crime.”