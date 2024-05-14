Due to an observed reduction in river flows, the Central Water Sewerage Authority has activated water rationing schedules across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CWSA’s Public Relations and Marketing Manager Ms. Joan Ryan has encouraged persons residing at higher elevations to reach out to the authority if their water is not returned as scheduled.

“At this time we are asking persons in high elevation–in higher elevation—to report to us immediately. If we say for example, that your water would be returned to you 5 am the following day, if by 6 there is no water, let us know so that we can put systems in place to ensure that receive some water. But we are trying, you have to see the river to see what we are dealing with, to understand the severity of the issue. So call us an let us know where you are, when was the last time actually received water so that we can see how we can ensure you receive some water within a reasonable time,” Ms. Ryan said.

General Manager of the CWSA Mr. Winsbert Quow echoed Ms. Ryans encouragement for persons at higher elevations to reach out to the authority of their water supply is not return as scheduled, as he explained what may cause it not return. He explained that this may be due to high water usage at lower levels.

“If you’re in the lower lying areas, when the water is turned on, you may get water before those at the higher elevation. So we may say that the water is coming back at 5:00 and you are at a higher elevation, and you don’t see it at 5:00, maybe it’s like an hour later and you say “well they say they turn it on 5, how come I ain’t get none?” It’s just a matter of hydraulics,”

He continued “What we want you to do though, is that in those communities where you’re having a challenge, because it is possible that communities that are higher elevation, when we say that we are turning on water and you don’t get water, because what happens, human nature; whenever the water goes people at the lower elevation say “oh, water come back? I’m going to fill up everything!” So they start to fill up everything in their house, all their drums, all their pots, and their pans, and by the time the line is pressurized it’s time to shut it off again. So you may be at a higher elevation and not getting any water, in those cases though, what I want you to do is to call the CWSA,” he said.

Mr. Quow encouraged persons to call the CWSA at 456-2946 as well as to contact them via WhatsApp at 494-0933.

The CWSA’s General Manager said that if they notified they can make an adjustment on the line to make sure water is returned. He noted that is the problem cannot be solved by the CWSA technically, they will have water trucked to the affected community. In that case he urged persons to ensure that they have adequate water storage ready.