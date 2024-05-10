Everton have withdrawn their appeal against a two-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.

The Toffees were docked two points after an independent commission found the club had breached profit and sustainability rules (PSR) by £16.6m for the three-year period to 2022-23.

The appeal was due to take place next week with a verdict announced before the final game of the season at Arsenal on 19 May.

The Toffees had a 10-point deduction reduced to six on appeal in February for PSR breaches in the three-year period to 2021-22.

Successive home wins over Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford last month secured Everton’s Premier League safety.